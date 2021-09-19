Brookfield Central golfer determined to help those in need

One Brookfield Central golfer is dead set on capping off her high school career with another state championship.

But she is even more determined to help others in need and that's why she is this week's FOX6 High School Hot Shot.

Sarah Balding's relationship with golf started when she was young , but while she would eventually become one of Wisconsin's best, she was not always in love with the game.

"In the beginning, I didn't like it at all," said Balding. "And it was more of a we have to go golfing now as a family type of thing. But as I got older, I golfed more and started to love the sport and really enjoy it."

Balding finished in second at state as a sophomore and helped the Lancers win the team title as a junior.

While she is ready to go after another medal, there is one more thing that has captured her heart away from the course.

"This might seem a little bit generic, but I actually really enjoy volunteering and getting involved with the community," Balding said.

This past summer, Balding volunteered with the Waukesha food pantry and she has also spent time feeding the homeless.

"I think for a long time I've just always had a heart for people that are struggling and can't have the basic needs of their life," said Balding. "Whatever you can do to support other people is really important and can impact them in a big way."

Balding also hosts her own podcast called "Faithfully Following" where she explores how to be faithful in every part of her life.