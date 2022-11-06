Brookfield Academy junior inspired by late classmate

He is a state champion and a non-profit CEO, but his commitment to furthering a friend's legacy is why Krish Sharma is this week's FOX6 High School Hot Shot.

"Chess is a really good game that people just find interest in," said Sharma. "It is a lot of fun just to play even if you don't want to play competitively at all. That is one of the most beautiful things about chess is that it can be a competitive sport if you want, but it can also just be a really fun pastime."

Sharma describes himself as a defensive chess player.

He also plays tennis and, along with his Brookfield Academy teammates, won the Division 2 State Championship.

Chess is where Sharma's heart lies especially following the passing of classmate Daniel Perelman.

Recently, Sharma was part of the first annual Daniel Perelman Memorial Tournament.

"He was definitely one of the chess players at BA who kind of inspired the age of chess that we had," Sharma said. "I think the greatest thing was that the people in there, especially the people in the most competitive division, they all knew him very well. So it was also meaningful for them."

All profits from the memorial tournament will continue to support the Daniel Gives Back non-profit.