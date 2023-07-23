Brookfield Academy senior excelling with racket, piano

Brookfield Academy senior Adrian Yin got a late start to his tennis career, but that has not stopped him from racking up a successful career.

That's what makes him this week's FOX6 High School Hot Shot.

"At the beginning I lost a lot of matches," said Yin. "But as I got better pretty quickly I started beating the kids that I used to lose to."

Yin played soccer before picking up a racket and attributes his footwork to his time on the pitch.

The Blue Knights senior never looked back since the switch and is now a consistent winner.

"We have been really, really grateful to have back to back state championships," Yin said. "So we won last year, got first last year and got first this year. Yeah, it is great. It just shows our dominance throughout Division 2. I think the two years that we won the state championship we never lost to a Division 2 team."

Not only is Yin winning on the court, he's also taking care of business on the piano.

"I started playing when I was seven years old," he said. "I started practicing thirty minutes a day. And I was playing solo pieces and winning some state solo competitions. After I won a lot of those I was like, I want to play something beyond that."

Adrian has excelled in many other areas having won multiple national math and writing awards as well.