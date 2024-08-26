Broncos guard and Hartford native Quinn Meinerz sticks to his roots

A big man from Washington County is now making big money in the NFL, but that doesn't mean big changes for how he goes about his business.

Less than five years ago, Quinn Meinerz was playing college football in Whitewater for the D3 Warhawks.

Fast-forward past the pandemic and his coming out party at the Senior Bowl and the Nathaniel Hackett and Russell Wilson eras in Denver, and here's Meinerz, a fixture on the Broncos offensive line.

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app

"I don't do it often, or like to do it, but I definitely give myself a little pat on the back, I've done what I said I was going to do," said Quinn Meinerz. "I just worry about what I've got to do today and what I've got to do tomorrow and work my butt off to give myself an opportunity, and I've continued to do so to be ready for when that opportunity arises. I've spent pretty much my entire life to be ready for those opportunities. At times there was some luck, but at times it is when that right opportunity and that right hard work have met together."

Meinerz has a mature perspective and prides himself on not being too far from the guy who grew up in Hartford.

"I think it helps show that I'm just a regular person," added Meinerz. "I'm an open book. I'm going to listen to whatever story you're going to say, maybe even pieces of advice. Or if you want to hear me talk, I'll give some pieces of advice that I can give, or if I don't know, I'll get it from someone else."

Quinn's younger brother is a senior player at Hartford and Quinn also remains in regular contact with Orioles Offensive Coordinator Paul Shelsta. Paul and Christine's daughter Alaina is a true friend. She has her own high profile through the 'Hugs for Alaina' program.

"Alaina and I loosely text back and forth. She's constantly competing in Special Olympics. It's incredible and incredibly motivating as well to be like ‘hey Quinn, I just took first place in the 200 meters’ and I have seen her sprint, and she's whipping everybody's butt. You'd never know, the first time meeting her, what kind of challenges she's going through." said Meinerz.

As an offensive lineman who wasn't a blue chip recruit, maybe it isn't surprising that Meinerz remains grounded. But that is a tribute to him, especially when you consider that this summer, he received a four-year contract extension worth $80 million.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

"It provides that long-term comfort that I think all professional athletes want to secure. I am very lucky and fortunate to have gotten into this position after playing in the NFL for three years. I put all my eggs in one basket. I did not graduate from Whitewater. I put everything into this, so to have that kind of security is really nice. To be honest, I feel more pressure to work harder. That's where I feel it, to be honest," said Meinerz.

A lot has changed for Meinerz in a short period of time, but what hasn't changed is the approach he took to get here in the first place.

Quinn and the Broncos open the NFL regular season on Sunday, Sep. 8 in Seattle.