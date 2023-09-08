Roberto Clemente Award, Brewers' Yelich nominated

article

Christian Yelich is the Milwaukee Brewers' 2023 nominee for the Roberto Clemente Award, MLB announced Friday. It is Yelich’s first nomination.

According to a news release, the award is one of baseball’s most prestigious individual honors acknowledging community and philanthropic commitment.

As part of the annual program, each MLB team nominates one player to be considered for the league-wide award in tribute to Clemente’s achievements and character.

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app



Friday, Sept. 15 marks the 22nd annual Roberto Clemente Day. The Brewers host the Washington Nationals that day, and several players – including Yelich – will wear No. 21 jerseys in Clemente's honor.

"It means a lot to me to be the Brewers Roberto Clemente Award nominee," Yelich said. "Roberto Clemente set the standard for service and leadership in baseball, and I am honored to support his legacy."

The league-wide winner of the Roberto Clemente Award will be honored at the 2023 World Series.