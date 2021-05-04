Expand / Collapse search

Brewers' Yelich back on injured list, 1 day after return

By AP Author
Published 
Milwaukee Brewers
Associated Press
article

Christian Yelich (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Christian Yelich is going back on the injured list just one day after getting activated.

The Brewers announced Tuesday that Yelich was returning to the IL due to the lower back strain that has bothered the 2018 NL MVP for the last three weeks. The Brewers recalled outfielder Tyrone Taylor from Triple-A Nashville.

Yelich went 2 for 4 on Monday night at Phiadelphia in his first game since April 11. He is batting .353 with a .463 on-base percentage, no homers and one RBI in just 10 games.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

The back problem caused Yelich to undergo an MRI in late April. Brewers manager Craig Counsell said the MRI showed no structural damage.

Taylor has capitalized on his opportunity while Yelich has been hurt. The 27-year-old is batting .323 with a .400 on-base percentage, two homers, seven RBIs and a .981 OPS in 16 games.

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app

Christian Yelich, Sargento challenge Brewers fans to join fight against hunger

Sargento Foods Inc., in partnership with Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Christian Yelich, is calling on fans to step up to the plate and help alleviate hunger in Wisconsin.

Terry Bradshaw calls Aaron Rodgers ‘weak’ on New York radio show
slideshow

Terry Bradshaw calls Aaron Rodgers ‘weak’ on New York radio show

NFL on FOX sportscaster Terry Bradshaw spoke frankly on Monday, May 3 about the situation swirling around Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Velasquez, Realmuto, Neris lift Phillies over Brewers 4-3
slideshow

Velasquez, Realmuto, Neris lift Phillies over Brewers 4-3

Vince Velasquez threw six sharp innings, J.T. Realmuto hit a two-run homer and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Milwaukee Brewers 4-3 Monday night.