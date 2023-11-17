Brewers acquire Jake Bauers in trade with Yankees

article

The Milwaukee Brewers acquired first baseman/outfielder Jake Bauers from the New York Yankees in exchange for outfielders Jace Avina and Brian Sánchez, the team announced Friday.



Bauers, 28, has played four Major League seasons with the Rays, Guardians, Mariners and Yankees. He appeared in 84 games with the Yankees this past season, making 68 starts – 46 in the outfield, 20 at first base and two as a designated hitter. He tied his career high with 12 home runs in 2023. Bauers is eligible for arbitration.

The left-handed hitter was originally selected by the San Diego Padres in the seventh round of the 2013 First-Year Player Draft out of Marina (CA) High School. While with Cleveland, he hit for the cycle in a 13-4 win on June 14, 2019 at Detroit, marking the ninth cycle in franchise history.

Avina, 20, was selected by Milwaukee in the 14th round of the 2021 First-Year Player Draft. He played at Class-A Carolina in 2023.

Sánchez, 19, signed with Milwaukee as a non-drafted free agent last Feb. 7 and made his pro debut in the Dominican Summer League.