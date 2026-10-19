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World Series: Brewers will face Rays for 2026 championship

By
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Milwaukee Brewers
Published October 19, 2026 10:04 PM CDT
Published October 19, 2026 10:04 PM CDT
Brewers advance to World Series, Milwaukee reacts to NLCS win
Brewers advance to World Series, Milwaukee reacts to NLCS win

Brewers advance to World Series, Milwaukee reacts to NLCS win

The Milwaukee Brewers are headed to the World Series for the first time since 1982!

The Brief

    • The Brewers will face the Rays in the 2026 World Series.
    • Milwaukee beat the Dodgers 4-0 in the NLCS, and Tampa Bay beat Cleveland 4-2 in the ALCS.
    • The Brewers and Rays are each chasing their first title.

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Brewers have learned their opponent for the 2026 World Series, which starts this Friday at American Family Field.

Rays win ALCS

Big picture view:

The Tampa Bay Rays beat the Cleveland Guardians in Game 6 of the American League Championship Series on Monday night. Cleveland took an early 2-1 series lead, but Tampa Bay rattled off three straight wins to advance to the World Series.

Brewers-Rays history

The backstory:

Milwaukee and Tampa Bay faced each other in the second series of the regular season. The Brewers took two of three at American Family Field and outscored the Rays by a combined 16-7.

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The Brewers are 15-13 against the Rays since the teams first met in 2005, Tampa Bay's eighth season in existence after the club began play in 1998.

Both teams are chasing their first World Series title. Milwaukee last won the pennant in 1982, while Tampa Bay won the American League in 2020 and 2008.

Related

Brewers headed to World Series, join 1982 team as pennant winners
article

Brewers headed to World Series, join 1982 team as pennant winners

The Brewers won the National League pennant, joining the 1982 American League champions as the only pennant winners in franchise history.

When do the Brewers play?

Timeline:

The World Series starts on Friday, Oct. 23. 

  • Game 1 @ MIL: Friday, Oct. 23 at 7 p.m. CT
  • Game 2 @ MIL: Saturday, Oct. 24 at 7 p.m. CT
  • Game 3 @ TB: Monday, Oct. 26 at 7 p.m. CT
  • Game 4 @ TB: Tuesday, Oct. 27 at 7 p.m. CT
  • Game 5 @ TB: Wednesday, Oct. 28 at 7 p.m. CT (if needed)
  • Game 6 @ MIL: Friday, Oct. 30 at 7 p.m. CT (if needed)
  • Game 7 @ MIL: Saturday, Oct. 31 at 7 p.m. CT (if needed)

What you can do:

The World Series will air on FOX and stream on FOX ONE. FOX6 News has special, local coverage planned throughout the remainder of the season.

Continued coverage

Dig deeper:

FOX6 News has shared stories throughout the Milwaukee Brewers' postseason run. Follow the links below to read and watch more coverage of the Crew:

The Source: Information in this story is from the Milwaukee Brewers, MLB, Sports Reference and prior FOX6 News coverage.

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