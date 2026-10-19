World Series: Brewers will face Rays for 2026 championship
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Brewers have learned their opponent for the 2026 World Series, which starts this Friday at American Family Field.
Rays win ALCS
Big picture view:
The Tampa Bay Rays beat the Cleveland Guardians in Game 6 of the American League Championship Series on Monday night. Cleveland took an early 2-1 series lead, but Tampa Bay rattled off three straight wins to advance to the World Series.
Brewers-Rays history
The backstory:
Milwaukee and Tampa Bay faced each other in the second series of the regular season. The Brewers took two of three at American Family Field and outscored the Rays by a combined 16-7.
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The Brewers are 15-13 against the Rays since the teams first met in 2005, Tampa Bay's eighth season in existence after the club began play in 1998.
Both teams are chasing their first World Series title. Milwaukee last won the pennant in 1982, while Tampa Bay won the American League in 2020 and 2008.
When do the Brewers play?
Timeline:
The World Series starts on Friday, Oct. 23.
- Game 1 @ MIL: Friday, Oct. 23 at 7 p.m. CT
- Game 2 @ MIL: Saturday, Oct. 24 at 7 p.m. CT
- Game 3 @ TB: Monday, Oct. 26 at 7 p.m. CT
- Game 4 @ TB: Tuesday, Oct. 27 at 7 p.m. CT
- Game 5 @ TB: Wednesday, Oct. 28 at 7 p.m. CT (if needed)
- Game 6 @ MIL: Friday, Oct. 30 at 7 p.m. CT (if needed)
- Game 7 @ MIL: Saturday, Oct. 31 at 7 p.m. CT (if needed)
What you can do:
The World Series will air on FOX and stream on FOX ONE. FOX6 News has special, local coverage planned throughout the remainder of the season.
Continued coverage
Dig deeper:
FOX6 News has shared stories throughout the Milwaukee Brewers' postseason run. Follow the links below to read and watch more coverage of the Crew:
- Brewers fan remembers late brother as team returns to World Series
- Milwaukee Brewers' barber gets team ready for World Series
- Viral Brewers fan celebrates win: 'Emotion and sheer happiness'
- Who were the 1982 Brewers? Look back at Milwaukee's last pennant-winning team
- Capturing Milwaukee Brewers history, meet the man behind the camera
- Brewers' Latino roots throughout the organization, community
The Source: Information in this story is from the Milwaukee Brewers, MLB, Sports Reference and prior FOX6 News coverage.