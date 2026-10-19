The Brief The Brewers will face the Rays in the 2026 World Series. Milwaukee beat the Dodgers 4-0 in the NLCS, and Tampa Bay beat Cleveland 4-2 in the ALCS. The Brewers and Rays are each chasing their first title.



The Milwaukee Brewers have learned their opponent for the 2026 World Series, which starts this Friday at American Family Field.

Rays win ALCS

Big picture view:

The Tampa Bay Rays beat the Cleveland Guardians in Game 6 of the American League Championship Series on Monday night. Cleveland took an early 2-1 series lead, but Tampa Bay rattled off three straight wins to advance to the World Series.

Brewers-Rays history

The backstory:

Milwaukee and Tampa Bay faced each other in the second series of the regular season. The Brewers took two of three at American Family Field and outscored the Rays by a combined 16-7.

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The Brewers are 15-13 against the Rays since the teams first met in 2005, Tampa Bay's eighth season in existence after the club began play in 1998.

Both teams are chasing their first World Series title. Milwaukee last won the pennant in 1982, while Tampa Bay won the American League in 2020 and 2008.

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When do the Brewers play?

Timeline:

The World Series starts on Friday, Oct. 23.

Game 1 @ MIL: Friday, Oct. 23 at 7 p.m. CT

Game 2 @ MIL: Saturday, Oct. 24 at 7 p.m. CT

Game 3 @ TB: Monday, Oct. 26 at 7 p.m. CT

Game 4 @ TB: Tuesday, Oct. 27 at 7 p.m. CT

Game 5 @ TB: Wednesday, Oct. 28 at 7 p.m. CT (if needed)

Game 6 @ MIL: Friday, Oct. 30 at 7 p.m. CT (if needed)

Game 7 @ MIL: Saturday, Oct. 31 at 7 p.m. CT (if needed)

What you can do:

The World Series will air on FOX and stream on FOX ONE. FOX6 News has special, local coverage planned throughout the remainder of the season.

Continued coverage

Dig deeper:

FOX6 News has shared stories throughout the Milwaukee Brewers' postseason run. Follow the links below to read and watch more coverage of the Crew: