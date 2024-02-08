Brewers-Cubs ticket presale starts Friday; what fans should know

article

The Milwaukee Brewers on Thursday announced details for the special 2024 ticket presale for Wisconsin residents.

The presale starts at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 9 for Wisconsin residents to buy tickets to the seven regular-season home games against the Chicago Cubs. The opportunity is only available online, and interested fans must have a valid Wisconsin address when purchasing tickets.

Fans can purchase up to eight tickets to any of those seven games against the Cubs. The presale continues through Sunday, Feb. 11.

Individual game tickets to all 2024 Brewers home games – including the 2024 home opener on April 2 against the Minnesota Twins – will go on sale on Thursday, Feb. 15 at 10 a.m.

For more information, visit the Brewers' website or call the Brewers Ticket office at (414) 902-4000.