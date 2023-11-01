Brewers Winter Warm-up FanFest set for Jan. 13-14, 2024

article

The Milwaukee Brewers announced on Wednesday, Nov. 1 a new off-season event, the Brewers Winter Warm-Up which is scheduled to take place on Saturday, Jan. 13 and Sunday, Jan. 14, 2024.

Tickets will go on sale this Friday, Nov. 3, at 10 a.m. at brewers.com/Winterwarmup.

A news release says the two-day event boasts a new format combining fan favorite experiences such as autograph sessions and main stage entertainment, plus the Brewers Winter Warm-Up Kids Clinic, a two-hour baseball clinic where kids will receive hitting, batting and fielding instruction from the Brewers Baseball Academy and Brewers players.

Brewers players, management and top prospects will be onsite for the January weekend, with the Saturday, Jan. 13 activities taking place in downtown Milwaukee at the Miller High Life Theatre and in the facility’s ballrooms. Saturday will feature autograph sessions (10 – 11 a.m.) and a main stage show in the theater (Noon). The main stage show will include approximately 90 minutes of live entertainment hosted by Brewers broadcasters with player interviews, game shows and much more.

Children ages 14 and under can sign up for the Brewers Winter Warm-Up Kids Clinic, taking place Sunday, Jan. 14 with instruction from the Brewers Baseball Academy and Brewers players. Two sessions will be offered, and each session will include a variety of drills and instruction for kids. All experience levels are welcome and clinics will take place at Ethic Sports Academy, located in New Berlin.

Ticket options