Brewers' Williams fractured hand after celebrations: report

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Milwaukee Brewers
Devin Williams pitches against the St. Louis Cardinals in 2020. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Brewers will be without a key cog in their bullpen for the foreseeable future. 

According to a report from MLB.com's Adam McCalvy, Devin Williams has been placed on the 10-day injured list after he fractured his pitching hand after the team's division-clinching celebrations on Sunday, Sept. 26.

Williams reportedly "had too much to drink" after the celebration and punched a wall with his pitching hand. It will require surgery.

Williams posted a 2.50 ERA with 87 strikeouts in 58 appearances this season.

He is coming off a 2020 season in which he was named the National League Rookie of the Year.

