Brewers vs. Cubs: Season opener at Wrigley Field

article

The Chicago Cubs open the season at home against the Milwaukee Brewers on Thursday, April 7.

Chicago went 71-91 overall and 39-42 at home last season. The Cubs slugged .407 as a team last season with 2.8 extra base hits per game.

Milwaukee had a 95-67 record overall and a 50-31 record in road games last season. The Brewers scored 4.6 runs per game while giving up 3.8 in the 2021 season.

INJURIES: Cubs: Adbert Alzolay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brad Wieck: 60-Day IL (elbow), David Bote: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)

Brewers: None listed.