Brewers vs. Cubs: Season opener at Wrigley Field

CHICAGO - The Chicago Cubs open the season at home against the Milwaukee Brewers on Thursday, April 7. 

Chicago went 71-91 overall and 39-42 at home last season. The Cubs slugged .407 as a team last season with 2.8 extra base hits per game.

Milwaukee had a 95-67 record overall and a 50-31 record in road games last season. The Brewers scored 4.6 runs per game while giving up 3.8 in the 2021 season.

INJURIES: Cubs: Adbert Alzolay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brad Wieck: 60-Day IL (elbow), David Bote: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)

Brewers: None listed.

The Milwaukee Brewers announced on Wednesday, April 6 the team has acquired catcher Victor Caratini and cash from the San Diego Padres.

Lorenzo Cain has been a fixture in center field for the Brewers, and they expect him to be there again throughout 2022. But is this the end?

