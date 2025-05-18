Jackson Chourio catch preserves Brewers 5-2 victory over Twins

article

The Brief The Milwaukee Brewers scored a victory over the Minnesota Twins at American Family Field on Sunday, May 18. The game was won, in part, because outfielder Jackson Chourio robbed the Twins' Royce Lewis of a potential game-tying home run. The Twins had a 13-game winning streak going.



Sunday win at AmFam Field

What we know:

Isaac Collins and Sal Frelick each drove in two runs to help the Brewers end the second-longest win streak in Twins history. The Twins won 15 straight in 1991, a season that ended with a World Series title.

Minnesota trailed 4-2 when Lewis, who already had hit his first homer of the season in the fourth inning, sent a long drive to left-center against Nick Mears with a runner on second. Chourio timed his jump perfectly and reached his gloved hand over the wall to make the catch.

Rhys Hoskins had a sacrifice fly in the bottom half, and Trevor Megill worked the ninth for his sixth save.

Frelick singled home Christian Yelich in the second. That snapped Minnesota's string of 34 straight shutout innings, a Twins record.

Milwaukee extended the lead to 4-0 in the third. Collins hit a bases-loaded, two-out single and Frelick added an RBI single.

Twins starter Zebby Matthews (0-1) came up from the minors and gave up four runs and five hits in three innings.

Milwaukee’s Freddy Peralta (5-3) allowed one run over five innings.