The Brief The Brewers acquired pitchers Shelby Miller and Jordan Montgomery in a trade. Milwaukee will send a player to be named later or cash to the Arizona Diamondbacks. Miller is currently on the injured list. Montgomery, who underwent "Tommy John" surgery, is expected to miss all of 2025 and become a free agent after this season.



The Milwaukee Brewers acquired pitchers Shelby Miller and Jordan Montgomery in a trade with the Arizona Diamondbacks on Thursday. Milwaukee will send a player to be named later or cash to Arizona.

Who is Shelby Miller

By the numbers:

Miller, a 34-year-old right-hander, is 3-3 with a 1.98 ERA and 10 saves in 37 relief appearances for Arizona this season. He ranks ninth among National League relievers in ERA and has held opponents to a .190 batting average.

Miller made Arizona's Opening Day roster after being a non-roster invitee to Major League camp. He is currently on the 15-day injured list with a right forearm strain.

Miller has posted a 4.03 ERA in 291 appearances over 13 seasons in the majors with the St. Louis Cardinals, Atlanta Braves, Texas Rangers, Pittsburgh Pirates, San Francisco Giants, Los Angeles Dodgers, Detroit Tigers and two stints with the Diamondbacks.

St. Louis selected Miller No. 19 overall in the 2009 First-Year Player Draft. He recorded his best season as a reliever in 2023, going 3-0 with a 1.71 ERA and one save in 36 appearances for the Dodgers.

Who is Jordan Montgomery?

By the numbers:

Montgomery, 32, has pitched parts of eight seasons in the majors with the New York Yankees, Cardinals, Rangers and Diamondbacks.

The left-handed pitcher underwent "Tommy John" surgery in April and is expected to miss the entire 2025 season. He signed a one-year contract with a vesting option with the Diamondbacks prior to 2024 and will be a free agent after this season.