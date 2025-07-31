Brewers trade Nestor Cortes to Padres, acquire Brandon Lockridge

article

The Brief The Brewers traded pitcher Nestor Cortes to the Padres on Thursday. Milwaukee acquired outfielder Brandon Lockridge from San Diego. Minor-league infielder Jorge Quintana and cash also went to San Diego in the deal.



The Brewers on Thursday acquired outfielder Brandon Lockridge in a trade with the Padres. Milwaukee sent pitcher Nestor Cortes, minor-league infielder Jorge Quintana and cash to San Diego.

Who is Brandon Lockridge?

By the numbers:

Lockridge, 28, has split the 2025 season between San Diego and Triple-A El Paso. He appeared in 47 games for the Padres. In 21 games at El Paso, he batted .291/.408/.468 with two home runs, six RBI and seven stolen bases.

Lockridge tied for third in all of Triple-A in stolen bases with 46 in 104 games in 2024 between Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and El Paso, batting .306/.410/.397 with three home runs and 28 RBI.

Brandon Lockridge up to bat against the Milwaukee Brewers on June 7. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)

San Diego acquired Lockridge from the Yankees organization in exchange for right-handed pitchers Enyel De Los Santos and Thomas Balboni last July. He made his MLB debut for the Padres last September.

The New York Yankees selected Lockridge in the fifth round of the 2018 First-Year Player Draft out of Troy University. He was named the best defensive outfielder in the Yankees system by Baseball America in 2023.

Cortes, Quintana to San Diego

By the numbers:

Cortes, 30, made two starts for the Brewers before being placed on the 15-day injured list on April 6 with a left elbow flexor strain. He was transferred to the 60-day injured list on April 21.

Milwaukee acquired Cortes from the Yankees along with infielder Caleb Durbin and cash in exchange for two-time All-Star Devin Williams last December.

Quintana, 18, signed with Milwaukee as a non-drafted free agent out of Venezuela in January. He appeared in 50 games for the Rookie ACL Brewers this season, batting .264 with three home runs, 23 RBI and 19 stolen bases.