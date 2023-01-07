Expand / Collapse search

Brewers trade pitcher Justin Topa to Mariners

By AP Author
Milwaukee Brewers
Associated Press
Justin Topa pitches in relief against the St. Louis Cardinals on Sept. 24, 2020. (Photo by Keith Gillett/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

SEATTLE - The Milwaukee Brewers on Saturday traded Justin Topa to the Seattle Mariners in exchange for Joseph Hernandez, a swap of right-handed pitchers.

Topa, who turns 32 on March 7, went 0-0 with a 4.91 ERA in seven appearances for the Brewers last season. Topa also went 2-0 with a 4.34 ERA in 17 appearances with Triple-A Nashville.

He was out until August while recovering from a right forearm flexor strain.

Topa has a career record of 0-1 with an 8.35 RA in 17 appearances. He made his big-league debut as a member of the Brewers in 2020, pitching 17 games over three seasons. 

Hernandez, 22, was 9-5 with a 3.39 ERA while striking out 143 and walking 54 in 116 2/3 innings for Single-A Modesto last season.