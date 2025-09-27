Milwaukee Brewers clinch MLB's best record, top seed of postseason

article

The Brief The Brewers secured the best record in baseball for the 2025 MLB season. Milwaukee clinched the top spot with a Phillies loss to the Twins on Saturday. As a result, Milwaukee will have home field advantage throughout the postseason.



The Milwaukee Brewers have officially clinched the best record in baseball for the 2025 MLB season, meaning they'll have home field advantage as far as they advance through the postseason.

Magic number

Timeline:

Milwaukee's magic number to clinch the top seed fell to one game after the Brewers defeated the San Diego Padres 3-1 on Wednesday afternoon. The Brewers could then secure the best record in baseball with a win or a Philadelphia Phillies loss in any of the remaining regular season games.

Philadelphia went on to beat Miami 11-1 on Wednesday and 1-0 on Thursday. The team then beat Minnesota 3-1 on Friday night. Meanwhile, Milwaukee was off on Thursday and lost to Cincinnati on Friday.

The Twins handed the Phillies a loss on Saturday night, 5-0 – capping Philadelphia's win total at 96 for the season. With the Brewers, also at 96 wins entering Saturday, holding the tiebreaker over the Phillies, it was enough to lock things up in Milwaukee's favor.

The Brewers are still chasing a franchise record 97 wins. At the time they clinched the top seed, they were trailing the Reds at American Family Field.