Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee Brewers clinch MLB's best record, top seed of postseason

By
Published  September 27, 2025 7:44pm CDT
Milwaukee Brewers
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

Abner Uribe reacts after defeating the San Diego Padres 3-1 in a game at Petco Park on Sept. 24. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

The Brief

    • The Brewers secured the best record in baseball for the 2025 MLB season.
    • Milwaukee clinched the top spot with a Phillies loss to the Twins on Saturday.
    • As a result, Milwaukee will have home field advantage throughout the postseason.

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Brewers have officially clinched the best record in baseball for the 2025 MLB season, meaning they'll have home field advantage as far as they advance through the postseason.

Magic number

Timeline:

Milwaukee's magic number to clinch the top seed fell to one game after the Brewers defeated the San Diego Padres 3-1 on Wednesday afternoon. The Brewers could then secure the best record in baseball with a win or a Philadelphia Phillies loss in any of the remaining regular season games.

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app

Featured

Milwaukee Brewers fan snapshots; show us your Brew Crew spirit
article

Milwaukee Brewers fan snapshots; show us your Brew Crew spirit

FOX6 wants you to show your Brew Crew spirit as the Milwaukee Brewers power their way through the Major League Baseball (MLB) postseason in 2025.

Philadelphia went on to beat Miami 11-1 on Wednesday and 1-0 on Thursday. The team then beat Minnesota 3-1 on Friday night. Meanwhile, Milwaukee was off on Thursday and lost to Cincinnati on Friday.

The Twins handed the Phillies a loss on Saturday night, 5-0 – capping Philadelphia's win total at 96 for the season. With the Brewers, also at 96 wins entering Saturday, holding the tiebreaker over the Phillies, it was enough to lock things up in Milwaukee's favor.

The Brewers are still chasing a franchise record 97 wins. At the time they clinched the top seed, they were trailing the Reds at American Family Field.

The Source: Information in this post is from FOX Sports, MLB and The Associated Press.

Milwaukee BrewersSports