Brewers top Dodgers again, 8-7; winning streak now at 9

The Brief The Milwaukee Brewers won again on Saturday, July 19 and extended the team's winning streak to nine. The Crew edged the Dodgers, 8-7. Milwaukee will be going for a second straight sweep of the defending World Series champions on Sunday.



Brewers win 9th in a row!

What we know:

Milwaukee is 5-0 against the defending World Series champions in 2025 – and on Saturday night, it took a full-on team effort to get the job done.

Freddy Peralta (12-4) gave up four runs and five hits in five innings.

After the teams traded four-run rallies in the third, the Brewers took a 5-4 lead on Isaac Collins’ 363-foot homer over the short right-field wall in the fourth. They made it 6-4 on Caleb Durbin’s RBI double in the sixth.

The Dodgers pulled to 6-5 in the sixth when Edman snapped an 0-for-29 skid with a single and Ohtani sliced an RBI single to left.

Milwaukee pushed it to 7-5 in the seventh when Andrew Vaughn hit a two-out RBI single, and 8-5 in the eighth on Ortiz’s homer.

But the Brewers later tacked on three insurance runs to maintain the lead.

With the victory, Peralta became the first 12-game winner in the majors.