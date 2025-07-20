Expand / Collapse search

Brewers top Dodgers again, 8-7; winning streak now at 9

Published  July 20, 2025 6:18am CDT
Milwaukee Brewers
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JULY 19: Pitcher Freddy Peralta #51 of the Milwaukee Brewers throws against Los Angeles Dodgers during the first inning at Dodger Stadium on July 19, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

    • The Milwaukee Brewers won again on Saturday, July 19 and extended the team's winning streak to nine.
    • The Crew edged the Dodgers, 8-7.
    • Milwaukee will be going for a second straight sweep of the defending World Series champions on Sunday.

LOS ANGELES - Nine victories in a row! The Milwaukee Brewers extended their winning streak to a season-best on Saturday night, July 19 by beating the Los Angeles Dodgers, 8-7.

Milwaukee is 5-0 against the defending World Series champions in 2025 – and on Saturday night, it took a full-on team effort to get the job done. 

Freddy Peralta (12-4) gave up four runs and five hits in five innings. 

After the teams traded four-run rallies in the third, the Brewers took a 5-4 lead on Isaac Collins’ 363-foot homer over the short right-field wall in the fourth. They made it 6-4 on Caleb Durbin’s RBI double in the sixth.

The Dodgers pulled to 6-5 in the sixth when Edman snapped an 0-for-29 skid with a single and Ohtani sliced an RBI single to left.

Milwaukee pushed it to 7-5 in the seventh when Andrew Vaughn hit a two-out RBI single, and 8-5 in the eighth on Ortiz’s homer.

But the Brewers later tacked on three insurance runs to maintain the lead.

With the victory, Peralta became the first 12-game winner in the majors.

The Source: Information in this post was provided by FOX Sports and The Associated Press.

