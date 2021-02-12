Brewers spring training schedule unveiled; tickets on sale next week

article

Major League Baseball announced on Friday, Feb. 12 the entire schedule of games for Spring Training.

The first home game at American Family Fields of Phoenix, set for Tuesday, March 2, will mark the first time in nearly a full calendar year that fans will be welcomed back to catch Milwaukee Brewers baseball in person.

Tickets for all home Spring Training games at American Family Fields of Phoenix will go on sale Thursday, Feb. 18 at 10 a.m. CT, at brewers.com and by phone at 1-800-933-7890. All online and phone purchases will be digitally delivered. Parking passes will not be available for purchase in advance of games.

Tickets are priced dynamically for all seating levels and vary by game. Seating is available in five areas with prices starting at: Diamond Box ($32), Field Box ($28), Infield Reserved ($28), Outfield Reserved ($20) and Lawn Seating ($12). All tickets will be sold in pods of two to four seats.

All fans, ages two and older, must wear a facial covering over nose and mouth at all times – except while actively eating and drinking in their designated pods – and practice social distancing.

Fans feeling ill, who have had close contact with a COVID-19 positive person or are awaiting test results will not be permitted to enter the stadium.

To minimize touchpoints between security and fans, NO bags will be permitted in the ballpark in 2021 other than medical bags, manufactured diaper bags and purses not exceeding 5" x 9".

For additional information, you are invited to visit brewers.com/springtraining.