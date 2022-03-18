Brewers spring training: Games begin, players eye opportunity

Brewers spring training: Mike Brosseau on joining Crew
Utility man Mike Brosseau, one of the Milwaukee Brewers' offseason additions, took the field Friday. FOX6's Brandon Cruz talked to him about his experience with the team thus far.
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Brewers began their spring training games Friday – the first pitch of the 2022 regular season less than one month away.
The MLB players and owners coming to a new agreement last week, things came to together quickly to start the season as soon as possible. For new players, it's an abbreviated chance to get acclimated to the team.
