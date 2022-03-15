Brewers spring training: Yelich, others excited for return

Brewers spring training: Players glad to be back
FOX6 caught up with several Brewers players in Arizona as the team prepares for the first spring training game of 2022.
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee Brewers baseball is back, and things are starting to heat up in the desert.
The team is back at American Family Fields of Phoenix after the players and owners settled their differences, ending the months-long lockout on March 10.
The Milwaukee Brewers are in Arizona, and happy to be back. Manager Craig Counsell spoke Tuesday.
FOX6's Brandon Cruz caught up with Christian Yelich and Kolten Wong after the MLB lockout ended.