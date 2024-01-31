article

Infielder Christian Arroyo agreed Wednesday to a minor league contract with the Milwaukee Brewers that includes an invitation to major league spring training.

Arroyo, 28, hit .241 with a .268 on-base percentage, three homers and 24 RBIs in 66 games for Boston last season. He played primarily second base but also made appearances at shortstop and third base.

He also has big-league experience at first base and right field.

Arroyo has a .252 batting average, .299 on-base percentage, 24 homers and 120 RBIs in 295 regular-season games. He has played for San Francisco (2017), Tampa Bay (2018-19), Cleveland (2020) and Boston (2020-23).