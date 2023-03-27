Infielder Brice Turang, pitcher Gus Varland make Brewers' 40-man roster

article

Infielder Brice Turang and pitcher Gus Varland have made it to the Bigs – and they are taking the ride with the Milwaukee Brewers.

The Brewers tweeted videos on Monday, March 27 of Turang's and Varland's reaction to learning they will be on the 40-man roster with the Brewers in the season opener in Chicago against the Cubs.

Turang, who is originally from Corona, California, was drafted by Milwaukee in the first round in 2018. During 2023 spring training, he has batted .282 as of March 27.

As for Varland, the Brewers' website shows he was drafted in the 14th round by the Oakland Athletics in 2018. He played college ball for Concordia-St. Paul in Minnesota. During 2023 spring training, he has held a 4.15 ERA as of March 27.