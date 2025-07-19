Brewers shut out Dodgers, 2-0; extend winning streak to 8

article

The Brief The Milwaukee Brewers shut down the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday night, July 18. The Crew's starting pitcher, Quinn Priester, was dominant, striking out ten. Caleb Durbin drove in both of the Brewers' runs.



The Milwaukee Brewers beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 2-0 on Friday night, July 18. It was the Crew's eighth straight victory.

Shutting down the Dodgers

What we know:

Brewers hurler Quinn Priester (8-2) allowed just three hits and struck out a season-high 10 on 77 pitches. He struck out the side in the first and fifth. All-Star closer Trevor Megill worked the ninth for his 22nd save.

Caleb Durbin homered and drove in both runs.

The Brewers equaled their longest winning streak of the season from May 25 to June 2. They also continued their dominance over the NL West leaders, having outscored them 15-4 during a three-game sweep in Milwaukee last week.

The two teams square off again Saturday night in Los Angeles.