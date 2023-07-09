Brewers select Brock Wilken, 1st-Year Player Draft

article

The Milwaukee Brewers selected Wake Forest University infielder Brock Wilken with the 18th overall pick in the first round of the 2023 First-Year Player Draft.

Wilken batted .345 (82-for-238) with 15 doubles, 31 HR and 82 RBI in 66 games as a junior at Wake Forest in 2023. He holds the ACC career record for home runs with 71, while his 31 HR in 2023 set a school record. Wilken was named Second Team All-ACC in 2023 after leading the conference in HR (31), walks (69), runs (90), slugging percentage (.807) and total bases (192) and ranked second in RBI (82) and third in on-base percentage (.506).

The 21-year-old was named First Team All-American by the American Baseball Coaches Association, Second Team All-American by Baseball America and National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association and Third Team All-American by Collegiate Baseball.



Wilken hit .272 (69-for-254) with 13 doubles, 23 HR and 77 RBI in 60 games as a sophomore at Wake Forest in 2022. In 2021, he batted .279 (51-for-183) with 11 doubles, 17 HR and 44 RBI in 47 games, setting a Demon Deacons record for most home runs as a freshman.