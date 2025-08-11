Brewers' second "The Miz" t-shirt giveaway; what you need to know

article

A second Jacob Misiorowski t-shirt gate giveaway has been added to the Milwaukee Brewers promotional schedule for Tuesday, Sept. 16.

Another "Miz" t-shirt giveaway

What we know:

The t-shirt will be given away on a day when the Crew takes on the Los Angeles Angels at American Family Field.

The additional giveaway comes in response to the unexpected flooding that impacted fan access during the original promotion on Sunday, Aug. 10. To ensure fans don’t miss out, the Brewers will offer a newly-designed Misiorowski t-shirt to the first 10,000 ticketed fans through the gates. Available sizes include Adult M and Adult XL, while supplies last.

What you can do:

Fans who held tickets and/or prepaid parking passes for the Aug. 10 game but were unable to attend will be offered the option to attend any other regular season home game (subject to availability), including Sept. 16, and will receive direct communication from the Milwaukee Brewers via email.

Gates will open 90 minutes prior to first pitch and fans are encouraged to arrive early. Tickets for all Brewers home games are available at brewers.com/tickets, with all tickets delivered digitally via the MLB Ballpark app.