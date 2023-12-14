Brewers acquire Taylor Clarke, trade prospects to Royals

article

The Milwaukee Brewers acquired pitcher Taylor Clarke via trade from the Kansas City Royals, the team announced Thursday.

In exchange, the Brewers sent pitcher Ryan Brady and infielder Cam Devanney to the Royals.

Clarke, 30, has appeared in 183 MLB games, almost entirely in relief, with the Diamondbacks and Royals. His 58 appearances with the Royals in 2023 marked a career high and ranked second on the team. He had 65 strikeouts in 59.0 innings pitched last season.

Brady, 24, signed with Milwaukee as a non-drafted free agent in July 2022. He made 37 relief appearances across Class-A Wisconsin and Double-A Biloxi last season.

Devanney, 26, was selected by Milwaukee in the 15th round of the 2019 First-Year Player Draft. He spent 2023 at Triple-A Nashville, where he batted .271 with 11 home runs and 47 RBI in 103 games.