Brewers sign RHP Joe Ross to 1-year contract; coming from Nationals

article

The Milwaukee Brewers announced on Tuesday, Dec. 12 the team has signed right-handed pitcher Joe Ross to a one-year contract.

A news release says Ross, 30, has spent his entire six-year Major League career (2015-19, 2021) with the Washington Nationals and has gone 26-28 with a 4.26 ERA in 98 games (76 starts). He was a member of the 2019 World Series championship team.

Ross last appeared in a Major League game on Aug. 10, 2021 at New York-NL (relief). His last start came Aug. 5, 2021 vs. Philadelphia. He underwent "Tommy John" surgery in June 2022, performed by Dr. Neal ElAttrache, the second such surgery of his career (also 2017). He returned to action in August of last season and appeared in 8 games (7 starts) in the San Francisco Giants farm system.

RELATED: Check out the improved FOX Sports app

Originally selected by the San Diego Padres in the first round (25th overall) of the 2011 First-Year Player Draft out of Bishop O'Dowd High School in Oakland, CA, Ross was traded to Washington as part of a three-team (also Tampa Bay), 11-player deal on Dec. 18, 2014. He signed as a free agent with San Francisco last Jan. 20 as a non-roster invitee.