Brewers reward fans with 'Thanks a (100) million' ticket offer

The Milwaukee Brewers will reach a landmark milestone on Tuesday evening, Aug. 30 by surpassing 100 million fans in total attendance since the club’s founding in 1969. To celebrate the moment, the team is offering fans a great deal.

A news release says for 38 hours, from Wednesday, Aug. 31 at 10 a.m. CT through Thursday, Sept. 1 at midnight, fans can purchase tickets at brewers.com/100million for any September and October Monday-Thursday regular season home game for just $6. Additionally, each $6 ticket purchased will be pre-loaded with $6 in value for fans to use toward concessions or merchandise inside American Family Field.

Tickets for this special package are available in the Terrace and Loge Bleachers. Fans can purchase up to eight of the special $6 tickets per person, per game.

This milestone includes total attendance for the Seattle Pilots, the Milwaukee Brewers regular and postseason and spans three stadiums – Sick’s Stadium in Seattle, County Stadium, and the Brewers current home, American Family Field.

The Brewers enter tonight’s game with 99,981,656 in all-time franchise attendance.

Regular Season: 98,894,966

Sick’s Stadium (Seattle) – 677,944

County Stadium – 45,313,910

American Family Field – 52,903,112

Postseason: 1,086,690