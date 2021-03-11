Expand / Collapse search

Brewers reveal single-game tickets to go on sale Friday, March 26

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Updated 36 mins ago
Milwaukee Brewers
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Brewers 2021 announced on Thursday, March 11 that single-game tickets for April through May 2 games go on sale Friday, March 26 at 10 a.m CT.

In a news release, the Brewers indicated the April schedule features some fan-favorite promotions:

Check out the game schedule and promotional offers at brewers.com/promotions.

