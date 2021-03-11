Brewers reveal single-game tickets to go on sale Friday, March 26
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Brewers 2021 announced on Thursday, March 11 that single-game tickets for April through May 2 games go on sale Friday, March 26 at 10 a.m CT.
In a news release, the Brewers indicated the April schedule features some fan-favorite promotions:
- April 16: 5-County residents save 50% on tickets
- April 26: $6 Terrace Reserved Tickets, courtesy of Miller High Life
- April 28: Kids & Seniors save 50% on tickets
Check out the game schedule and promotional offers at brewers.com/promotions.
