Brewers reveal single-game tickets to go on sale Friday, March 26

The Milwaukee Brewers 2021 announced on Thursday, March 11 that single-game tickets for April through May 2 games go on sale Friday, March 26 at 10 a.m CT.

In a news release, the Brewers indicated the April schedule features some fan-favorite promotions:

Check out the game schedule and promotional offers at brewers.com/promotions.

