Brewers release 500 NLDS tickets for sale

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Milwaukee Brewers
FOX6 News Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Brewers released 500 tickets on Tuesday, Oct. 5 that were initially held for use by Major League Baseball and its partners. The released tickets for the National League Division Series (NLDS) at American Family Field, for Game 1 on Friday, Oct. 8 and Game 2 on Saturday, Oct. 9, can be purchased online immediately at brewers.com/postseason or by calling 414-902-4000.

A news release says additional Standing Room and Obstructed View tickets are available for Games 1 and 2, with limited inventory in several seating areas for a potential Game 5 on Thursday, Oct. 14.

Customers will have an opportunity to purchase parking passes online, with digital parking passes available on a first-come, first-served basis. Please note that all single-game tickets for potential postseason games at American Family Field will exclusively be delivered via the MLB Ballpark App.

In the event that fans purchase tickets for postseason games that do not occur, the full value of the purchase (including fees) will be refunded to the credit card within 10 business days of the scheduled game.

