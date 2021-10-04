Brewers play early NLDS games, Friday and Saturday

article

The broadcast schedule for postseason games through Sunday was announced on Monday, Oct. 4 – and the Milwaukee Brewers are playing the early games in the NLDS on Friday and Saturday.

Game 1 is set for a 3:37 p.m. first pitch. Game 2 is set for 4:07 p.m. first pitch. The first two games are in Milwaukee.

