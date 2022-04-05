Brewers release 1K tickets for sale to home opener

The Milwaukee Brewers 2022 Home Opener is set for Thursday, April 14, and the Club on Tuesday, April 5 released approximately 1,000 tickets that were initially held for use by partners and season seat holders.

The released tickets can be purchased online immediately at brewers.com/tickets or by calling 414-902-4000 and are available on a first-come, first-served basis.



In addition to the released tickets, extremely limited suite availability remains for the game. Fans can learn more by calling 414-902-4029.



Please note that all single-game tickets at American Family Field will be delivered exclusively via the MLB Ballpark app.

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app



Fans also have an opportunity to purchase advance parking passes for the Home Opener online. Advance parking purchase is highly recommended as space cannot be guaranteed for day-of-game purchase.