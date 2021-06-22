Brewers Re-Opening Day: Everything you need to know for June 25

article

There's no crying in baseball! But some fans might have tears of joy as the American Family Field will return to 100% capacity at "Re-Opening Day" on Friday, June 25 as the Brewers face the Colorado Rockies at 3:10 p.m.

Tickets are still available for the home opener, as well as the Saturday and Sunday games of this series.

"Re-Opening Day" is full of festivities. Kicking things off, fans will have a special opportunity to belly up to the bar for service from Freddy Peralta. Starting at 2:00 p.m. to 2:30 p.m., the Brewers right-hander will be slinging drinks instead of fastballs to fans at the First Base Ward Bar on the Field Level concourse.

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - MARCH 29: Freddy Peralta #51 of the Milwaukee Brewers throws a pitch during the first inning of a game against the St. Louis Cardinals at Miller Park on March 29, 2019 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Image Expand

Below is a list of other fun first game activities:

$1 hot dogs will be available for fans all day, courtesy of American Family Insurance.

The first 10,000 fans at the game will receive a free 1980s-style Brewers t-shirt, sponsored by Northwestern Mutual.

All fans in attendance will receive a special magnet schedule, courtesy of Palermo’s Pizza, reflecting the remaining 43 home and 44 road games scheduled from June 25 through the season’s end.

The Brewers will welcome back legends Cecil Cooper and Paul Molitor for ceremonial first pitches.

The national anthem will be performed by Cooper’s daughter, Tori Cooper.

City of Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett has declared June 25 as "Milwaukee’s Official Re-Opening Day" through a proclamation issued by the city.

In perhaps the biggest news of the day – with restrictions lifted, the Johnsonville Famous Racing Sausages™ will return to their normal racecourse, starting down the left-field line and ending as they pass the Brewers dugout.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

And right before the first pitch, a flyover of T-6A Texan planes will be making their way to Milwaukee all the way from the 47th Flying Training Wing in Laughlin, Texas Air Force Base. Special guest Sarah "Fuego" Fotsch, from Brookfield, will be among the four people piloting the planes.



The game will also feature the first on-field color guard of the season – featuring members of the Milwaukee Fire Department.



Tickets are available now for all home games at Brewers.com, the American Family Field Box Office and at 1-800-933-7890.