The Brief The Brewers visit the Rays in Game 4 of the World Series on Tuesday, Oct. 27. It will be the first championship for whichever club wins the Fall Classic. FOX6 News is live on FOX LOCAL all day with the latest from the team and fans.



The Milwaukee Brewers and Tampa Bay Rays meet in the World Series, and you can watch Game 4 – plus special coverage all day – on FOX6.

Brewers on FOX6

How to watch:

FOX6 will carry the game in the Milwaukee market on Tuesday. First pitch is slated for 7 p.m. CT. That means if you get FOX6 over the air or through a cable or satellite provider, you'll get the game. It's also available for FOX ONE subscribers.

Watch all day long

Local perspective:

Join us for live, local World Series coverage all day on FOX LOCAL. The party starts at 4:30 a.m. and continues through the game, ending with two hours of post-game reaction from the team and fans.

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What's on the line?

Why you should care:

Whichever team wins the Fall Classic becomes the first to do so in their franchise's history.

The Brewers led Major League Baseball with a franchise-record 103 wins in the regular season and finished at or near the top of baseball in a number of key statistical categories. They became the second pennant-winning team in team history, joining the 1982 American League champions.

Tampa Bay had an American League-best 98 wins in the regular season. The Rays reached the World Series twice since the club's inaugural 1998 season, but have never hoisted the Commissioner's Trophy.

Brewers World Series Coverage

Dig deeper:

FOX6 News has shared stories throughout the Milwaukee Brewers' postseason run. Follow the links below to read and watch more coverage of the Crew, and find complete coverage of the team here or on our YouTube channel.