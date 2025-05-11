Brewers top Rays, 4-2; Yelich, Contreras hit back-to-back homers

article

The Brief The Milwaukee Brewers avoided a three-game sweep by beating the Tampa Bay Rays on Sunday, May 11. The highlight for the Crew featured sluggers Christian Yelich and William Contreras hit back-to-back homers. The Brewers are now headed to Cleveland for a series with the Guardians.



Christian Yelich and William Contreras hit back-to-back homers in the fourth inning for Milwaukee on Sunday to help the Brewers beat the Tampa Bay Rays 4-2 and avoid a three-game sweep.

3-game sweep avoided

What we know:

Tyler Alexander (2-3) came on with one out and two on in the bottom of the fifth and pitched 1 2/3 hitless innings. Trevor Megill pitched a perfect ninth for his fifth save as the Brewers snapped a three-game skid.

Jake Bauers drew a walk off Drew Rasmussen (1-4) and scored on Caleb Durbin's groundout to make it 3-2 in the fifth. Yelich led off the eighth with a hit and stole second before scoring on Rhys Hoskins's two-out single to cap the scoring.

Chandler Simpson had two doubles and Jonathan Aranda had three hits and an RBI for the Rays. José Caballero’s sacrifice fly made it 2-2 in the fourth.