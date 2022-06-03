Brewers rally, stun Padres 5-4

article

Jace Peterson tied the score with a three-run triple in the ninth inning and slumping Andrew McCutchen followed with a game-ending single as the Milwaukee Brewers rallied past the San Diego Padres 5-4 on Thursday night.

Jorge Alfaro’s two-run homer in the sixth off Brent Suter gave the Padres a 3-1 lead. Sergio Alcántara made it 4-1 with a sacrifice fly in the eighth.

Taylor Rogers (0-3) took over in the ninth and, after allowing Keston Hiura's leadoff single, he hit two straight batters with pitches to load the bases for Peterson, who sent a drive off the center-field wall.

Padres manager Bob Melvin called on Nabil Crismatt to face McCutchen, who snapped an 0-for-32 skid with a base hit up the middle to win it.

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app

"He’s had great at-bats the whole road trip. Then again today, he had some really good at-bats without getting a hit but he came up big in that situation and got it done," Peterson said. "That’s what he does. We don’t expect anything less from him."

Peter Strzelecki (1-0) worked two innings of relief, earning the win in his major league debut. He allowed one run and two hits with two walks, striking out three.

"He did a really nice job," Brewers manager Craig Counsell said. "He gets through two innings and gave us a shot. It’s a day when we kind of put our bullpen back in order and the two innings from Pete were a big reason for that."

The late four-run comeback wiped out an early pitchers’ duel. San Diego starter Sean Manaea struck out eight over six innings, while Milwaukee’s Adrian Houser had five strikeouts and also allowed just one run over five innings.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Eric Hosmer hit an RBI double in the fifth for the Padres. McCutchen tied it 1-all in the bottom half with a run-scoring groundout.

Advertisement

"Typically, we score four runs, we win a game," Melvin said. "The ninth inning just got away from us."