Expand / Collapse search

Brewers fans still 'Claws Up' after NLDS loss

By
Published 
Milwaukee Brewers
FOX6 News Milwaukee

Brewers fans 'Claws Up' after NLDS loss

Milwaukee Brewers fans hope the ''Claws Up!'' mentality will help lead them past the Atlanta Braves and to the World Series.

MILWAUKEE - More than 43,000 fans packed a sold-out American Family Field for Game 2 of the NL Division Series between the Milwaukee Brewers and Atlanta Braves on Saturday, Oct. 9.

Through Brewers fans left without a victory, there is still a lot of baseball to be played. They hope the "Claws Up!" mentality will help lead the team to the World Series.

"I love it. We need to have something that gets everybody going," said fan Jennifer Czerniak.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Claws are up all across the ballpark. The new gesture means something a little different for each person.

"Claws up means that we’re going to get them, very aggressive, going to leave it all on the field. I think at the end of the day, no prisoners left behind," fan Dan Pedriana said.

Milwaukee Brewers "Claws Up!" foam hand at American Family Field

"It means like something special that Willy Adames created and something special for all these Brewers fans," said 9-year-old Carter Haag.

"Claws up means to me that we’re a brotherhood. We’re playing together, and we’re Brewers," fan Mike Cooper said.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

Fans have quickly embraced the phrase, which is new to 2021.

"(Brewers catcher Manny) Pina, was on base, and he went like that, and that started the whole thing," said fan Marjorie Burns.

The claw continues to evolve as the Brewers move through the playoffs, adding to an already special season.

"I think this is a good time for us. We made it many years in a row, but I think is our year," said Haag.

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app

"I have been coming to Brewers games for a long time, and I’ve never felt it like this before," Cooper said.

The claws will come back out on Monday, Oct. 11 for Game 3 of the series in Atlanta.

Brewers fall to Braves, NLDS even at 1-1
article

Brewers fall to Braves, NLDS even at 1-1

The Milwaukee Brewers fell to the Atlanta Braves at American Family Field, knotting up the NL Division Series at a game apiece, Saturday, Oct. 9.

Badgers shut out Fighting Illini in Champaign
article

Badgers shut out Fighting Illini in Champaign

The Wisconsin Badgers shut out the Illinois Fighting Illini in Champaign, Illinois on Saturday, Oct. 9 for their first Big Ten win of the season.

Vote for the FOX6 High School Blitz Game of the Week
article

Vote for the FOX6 High School Blitz Game of the Week

FOX6 is giving you the chance to tell us where we should go for the High School Blitz Game of the Week.