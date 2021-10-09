Brewers fans still 'Claws Up' after NLDS loss

More than 43,000 fans packed a sold-out American Family Field for Game 2 of the NL Division Series between the Milwaukee Brewers and Atlanta Braves on Saturday, Oct. 9.

Through Brewers fans left without a victory, there is still a lot of baseball to be played. They hope the "Claws Up!" mentality will help lead the team to the World Series.

"I love it. We need to have something that gets everybody going," said fan Jennifer Czerniak.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Claws are up all across the ballpark. The new gesture means something a little different for each person.

"Claws up means that we’re going to get them, very aggressive, going to leave it all on the field. I think at the end of the day, no prisoners left behind," fan Dan Pedriana said.

Milwaukee Brewers "Claws Up!" foam hand at American Family Field

"It means like something special that Willy Adames created and something special for all these Brewers fans," said 9-year-old Carter Haag.

"Claws up means to me that we’re a brotherhood. We’re playing together, and we’re Brewers," fan Mike Cooper said.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

Fans have quickly embraced the phrase, which is new to 2021.

"(Brewers catcher Manny) Pina, was on base, and he went like that, and that started the whole thing," said fan Marjorie Burns.

The claw continues to evolve as the Brewers move through the playoffs, adding to an already special season.

"I think this is a good time for us. We made it many years in a row, but I think is our year," said Haag.

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app

"I have been coming to Brewers games for a long time, and I’ve never felt it like this before," Cooper said.

The claws will come back out on Monday, Oct. 11 for Game 3 of the series in Atlanta.