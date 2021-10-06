Expand / Collapse search

Brewers playoffs: Burnes, Woodruff open Braves series

By AP Author
Published 
Milwaukee Brewers
Associated Press
article

Corbin Burnes (Left: Photo by Denis Poroy/Getty Images); Brandon Woodruff (Right: Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee Brewers right-hander Corbin Burnes will start Game 1 of the NL Division Series with the Atlanta Braves on Friday.

The Brewers announced Tuesday that Burnes (11-5, 2.43 ERA) will start the opening game and that right-hander Brandon Woodruff (9-10, 2.56) will start Game 2 on Saturday. The Braves are going with right-hander Charlie Morton (14-6, 3.34) for Game 1 and left-hander Max Fried (14-7, 3.04 ERA) for Game 2.

Burnes led the NL in ERA this season and had 234 strikeouts and only 34 walks in 167 innings.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

In his only start against the Braves this season, Burnes gave up five runs and nine hits over four innings. The Brewers still won the July 30 game 9-5. Morton made one start against the Brewers and was 0-1 with a 3.00 ERA.

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app

Brewers release 500 NLDS tickets for sale
article

Brewers release 500 NLDS tickets for sale

The Milwaukee Brewers released 500 tickets on Tuesday, Oct. 5 that were initially held for use by Major League Baseball and its partners. The released tickets for the National League Division Series (NLDS) at American Family Field, for Game 1 on Friday, Oct. 8 and Game 2 on Saturday, Oct. 9, can be purchased online immediately.

Bucks name new radio play-by-play announcer
article

Bucks name new radio play-by-play announcer

The Milwaukee Bucks have named Dave Koehn as the team’s radio play-by-play announcer for games.

Brewers fans stoked about postseason

You can feel the excitement building throughout southeast Wisconsin as the postseason approaches! Brewers fans have high hopes!