Brewers' pitcher Williams voted All-MLB Second Team

article

Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Devin Williams has been voted to the 2020 All-MLB Second Team, the team announced Wednesday, Dec. 9.

The first and second teams, announced Wednesday on MLB Network, were determined by a combination of voting from fans and a decorated panel of media members, broadcasters, former players and other officials throughout the game.

The 26-year-old Williams, who previously won National League Reliever of the Year and National League Rookie of the Year, turned in a dominant season as he went 4-1 with a 0.33 ERA in 22 appearances.

Williams was first or tied for first among Major League relievers (minimum 20 innings pitched) in ERA (1st), opponent batting average (1st, .090), WHIP (1st, 0.63), strikeouts (Tied for 1st, 53 - led National League) and K/9 IP (Tied for 1st, 17.67 - led National League).

He surrendered just a single earned run the entire season, which came in his second appearance on July 27 at Pittsburgh.

Advertisement

Williams was selected in the second round of the 2013 First-Year Player Draft. The graduate of Hazelwood West High School in Missouri committed to the University of Missouri before signing with the Brewers.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

The inaugural All-MLB teams debuted following the 2019 season. Outfielder Christian Yelich and left-handed reliever Josh Hader represented the Brewers in 2019, each earning first-team honors.

The full list of both first and second teams for 2020 can be found here.

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app