Brewers beat Pirates, Willy Adames steals 20th base, joining 30-20 club

The Brief Willy Adames secured his first 30-20 season in the Milwaukee Brewers’ 7-2 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Tuesday night. Adames stole second after an infield single, his first of two hits, with one out in the second inning.



Adames stole second after an infield single, his first of two hits, with one out in the second inning. It was the 20th stolen base for the seven-year veteran to go along with 32 home runs. He and 20-year-old rookie Jackson Chourio (21 homers, 21 stolen bases) are the first Brewers teammates to go 20-20 in the same season.

Hoby Milner (5-1) pitched a perfect fifth inning for the win in relief of Tobias Myers, who allowed two runs and six hits in the first four.

Adames was the first of four straight batters to reach against Bailey Falter (8-9) with one out in a three-run second. Rhys Hoskins walked after Adames’ single and ahead of an RBI double from Sal Frelick. Joey Ortiz then dribbled a two-run single past a diving Nick Yorke at second base.

Pittsburgh answered with two runs in the bottom half. Jared Triolo hit an RBI single; Bryan De La Cruz scored on Yorke’s sacrifice fly.

Adames led off the fourth with a double to left. He later scored from third when Ortiz grounded to first baseman Billy Cook, who threw what could have been the start to an inning-ending double play past shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa.

Falter gave up four runs and five hits, striking out five and walking one in five innings.

Pirates reliever Isaac Mattson walked Adames and Hoskins with the bases loaded before being pulled in the seventh. William Contreras scored on a sacrifice fly from Frelick.