Brewers beat Pirates; Frelick, Turang homer off Skenes in 11th straight win

The Milwaukee Brewers beat the Pittsburgh Pirates on Tuesday, Aug. 12.

The MLB-best Brewers extended their winning streak to 11 games with a 14-0 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Tuesday. They are one more win away from free hamburgers from George Webb.

Sal Frelick and Brice Turang homered off Paul Skenes.

Christian Yelich, Andrew Vaughn and Caleb Durbin also went deep as major league-leading Milwaukee improved to 27-5 in its last 32 games. Freddy Peralta (14-5) pitched six innings of three-hit ball in his second straight win.

The Brewers’ 11-game winning streak is their second of the season and the second-longest in franchise history.

Skenes (7-9) permitted four runs and six hits in four innings. The ace right-hander struck out four and walked two.

It was Skenes' first loss since July 11. He allowed a total of four runs in his previous four starts.

Frelick hit a leadoff drive in the first for his ninth homer. Turang added a solo shot in the fourth for his 12th homer, lifting the Brewers to a 3-0 lead.

The backstory:

A news release says the George Webb "12 in a Row" promotion unofficially began in the 1940s. It was then formalized in 1965 when the owner painted the prediction on restaurant walls and advertised in newspapers. As legend has it, George Webb boldly stated that once the hometown team won 12 games in a row, free burgers would be served.

In 1987, the Brewers surpassed that number with a 13-game winning streak. The team's 12th in a row happened on Easter Sunday. As a result, George Webb Restaurants handed out almost 170,000 free hamburgers. To meet the demand, Webb ordered more than 25,000 pounds of ground beef and went through 2,868 pounds of onions in addition to 367,180 slices of pickles.

Milwaukee won another 12-straight games in October 2018, which once again meant free hamburgers for fans. In 2018, George Webb served up 90,000 burgers and handed out 100,000 free burger vouchers.