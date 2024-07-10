Brewers beat Pirates, Hoskins and Adames homer

article

Tobias Myers pitched eight scoreless innings, Rhys Hoskins and Willy Adames hit home runs, and the Milwaukee Brewers cruised past the Pittsburgh Pirates 9-0 on Wednesday night.

Myers (6-3) didn’t allow a hit until Bryan Reynolds’ leadoff single in the fourth. The rookie right-hander gave up four hits, struck out six, walked one and threw 103 pitches in his 13th start.

The NL Central-leading Brewers scored twice in the first off Martín Pérez (1-5) on two-out, run-scoring hits by Adames and Sal Frelick.

William Contreras’ double in the fourth drove in two more to extend the lead to 4-0. Hoskins’ 417-foot blast into the second deck in left in the fifth gave Milwaukee a 5-0 advantage. The Brewers added another run in the seventh on Andruw Monasterio’s RBI single.

Adames hit a three-run homer in the eighth to cap the scoring.

Pérez, whose struggles in Milwaukee continued, gave up five runs and nine hits in 4 2/3 innings. He surrendered nine runs and 11 hits, including five home runs, in five innings in a 10-2 loss at American Family Field on May 15.

The Pirates had homered in 12 consecutive games at Milwaukee entering Wednesday, including five times on Tuesday.