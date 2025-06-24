Brewers top Pirates; Joey Ortiz has first multi-homer game
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Brewers beat the Pittsburgh Pirates at American Family Field by a score of 9-3 on Tuesday evening, June 24.
What we know:
Milwaukee's Caleb Durbin was the first to get on base in the third inning. Then Joey Ortiz stepped up to the plate next and ripped a 2-run homer to center field to get the scoring started for the Crew.
In the next inning, Durbin jacked a 3-run homer to left field to put Milwaukee up, 5-0. Ortiz stepped up next and ripped his second homerun of the night. That pushed the score to 6-0 Brewers.
A wild pitch by the Pirates scored Jackson Chourio in the bottom of the 5th inning. That put the Brewers up, 7-0.
In the top of the 6th inning, Pittsburgh finally got on the scoreboard when Nick Gonzales ripped a 3-run homer to center field. That closed the gap, 7-3 Brewers. Brewers pitcher Freddy Peralta was pulled from the game at that point.
The Brewers added two more runs to ice the game.
