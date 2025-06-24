Brewers top Pirates; Joey Ortiz has first multi-homer game

article

The Brief The Milwaukee Brewers beat the Pittsburgh Pirates, 9-3, Tuesday night, June 24. The bottom of the Brewers lineup drove in the most runs for the evening.



The Milwaukee Brewers beat the Pittsburgh Pirates at American Family Field by a score of 9-3 on Tuesday evening, June 24.

Brewers top Pirates

What we know:

Milwaukee's Caleb Durbin was the first to get on base in the third inning. Then Joey Ortiz stepped up to the plate next and ripped a 2-run homer to center field to get the scoring started for the Crew.

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app

In the next inning, Durbin jacked a 3-run homer to left field to put Milwaukee up, 5-0. Ortiz stepped up next and ripped his second homerun of the night. That pushed the score to 6-0 Brewers.

A wild pitch by the Pirates scored Jackson Chourio in the bottom of the 5th inning. That put the Brewers up, 7-0.

In the top of the 6th inning, Pittsburgh finally got on the scoreboard when Nick Gonzales ripped a 3-run homer to center field. That closed the gap, 7-3 Brewers. Brewers pitcher Freddy Peralta was pulled from the game at that point.

The Brewers added two more runs to ice the game.