Brewers top Pirates; Joey Ortiz has first multi-homer game

By
Published  June 24, 2025 9:25pm CDT
The Brief

    • The Milwaukee Brewers beat the Pittsburgh Pirates, 9-3, Tuesday night, June 24.
    • The bottom of the Brewers lineup drove in the most runs for the evening.

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Brewers beat the Pittsburgh Pirates at American Family Field by a score of 9-3 on Tuesday evening, June 24. 

Brewers top Pirates

What we know:

Milwaukee's Caleb Durbin was the first to get on base in the third inning. Then Joey Ortiz stepped up to the plate next and ripped a 2-run homer to center field to get the scoring started for the Crew. 

In the next inning, Durbin jacked a 3-run homer to left field to put Milwaukee up, 5-0. Ortiz stepped up next and ripped his second homerun of the night. That pushed the score to 6-0 Brewers. 

A wild pitch by the Pirates scored Jackson Chourio in the bottom of the 5th inning. That put the Brewers up, 7-0. 

In the top of the 6th inning, Pittsburgh finally got on the scoreboard when Nick Gonzales ripped a 3-run homer to center field. That closed the gap, 7-3 Brewers. Brewers pitcher Freddy Peralta was pulled from the game at that point. 

The Brewers added two more runs to ice the game. 

