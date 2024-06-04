Brewers lose to Phillies, Castellanos doubles in 10th

article

Nick Castellanos won the game with an RBI double in the 10th inning after Alec Bohm tied the score with a solo homer in the eighth to lead the Philadelphia Phillies past the Milwaukee Brewers 2-1 on Tuesday night.

After Bryson Stott was intentionally walked, Castellanos lined a double to right off Brewers reliever Joel Payamps (1-2) that scored automatic runner Whit Merrifield. The Phillies mobbed Castellanos at second base as another packed crowd went wild in celebration of the team's 43rd win, tops in the National League.

Seranthony Domínguez (2-2) tossed a scoreless 10th for the win.

Bohm opened the eighth inning with a shot off Brewers reliever Elvis Peguero that tied the game 1-all and wasted a fantastic effort by Milwaukee's bullpen.

Philadelphia's relievers were just as stout.

Rhys Hoskins tipped his helmet in appreciation of a standing ovation in his first at-bat for the second straight night in his return to Philadelphia. By the ninth, Hoskins was soundly booed by the Philly faithful when he hit against reliever Matt Strahm with one out and runners on the corners. The crowd erupted in cheers when Hoskins struck out.

Strahm got Gary Sánchez to fly out and end the inning.

J.T. Realmuto, who stayed in the game after a foul ball hit him in the groin, bailed out Domínguez when the catcher manned the plate and tagged out Oliver Dunn in the 10th to roaring cheers of "JT! JT! JT!"

Phillies starter Cristopher Sánchez struck out three and allowed one run over six innings.

Blake Perkins opened the third inning with a double and scored on Andruw Monasterio’s groundout for the 1-0 lead.

Brewers relieve Bryan Hudson struck out Realmuto and retired Bryce Harper on a lazy flyball in the seventh inning to leave the tying run stranded. Hudson entered the game with one out in the sixth inning and two runners on base. He struck out Cristian Pache and retired Edmundo Sosa on a flyball to end the threat. He gave up a one-out walk to Kyle Schwarber in the seventh before retiring Realmuto and Harper, a pair of NL All-Stars who have helped the Phillies to the best record in the league.