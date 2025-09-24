Brewers top Padres in San Diego, 3-1; edge closer to top seed in MLB

article

The Brief The Brewers topped the Padres in a Wednesday matinee, 3-1. With the victory, Milwaukee were another game closer to securing home field advantage throughout the MLB playoffs. Milwaukee comes home to close out the regular season against the Cincinnati Reds.



The Milwaukee Brewers topped the San Diego Padres 3-1 in a game that brought the Crew one step closer to securing home field advantage throughout the Major League Baseball playoffs.

Scoring summary

What we know:

Milwaukee scored first in the top of the 5th inning, when Andrew Vaughn hit an RBI double to left field. That scored Brice Turang. The Crew was up 1-0 at that point.

San Diego did not strike back until the bottom of the 6th inning, when Jackson Merrill homered to left field to tie the game, 1-1.

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app

In the top of the 7th inning, Turang singled to shallow center field, which brought Jackson Chourio in for the score. The Brewers took a 2-1 lead at that point.

In the top of the 9th inning, the Brewers added an insurance run when Danny Jansen homered to left field. The Crew was up 3-1.

With the victory, the Brewers are a game closer to securing home field advantage through the MLB playoffs. They can get that with a Phillies loss on Wednesday night.

What's next:

The Brewers will close out the regular season with a three-game set at home against the Cincinnati Reds starting on Friday, Sept. 26.