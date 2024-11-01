Expand / Collapse search

Brewers options: Hoskins exercises, Miley declines for 2025

Published  November 1, 2024 3:27pm CDT
Milwaukee Brewers
Associated Press
Rhys Hoskins (Photo by Larry Radloff/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

    • Rhys Hoskins exercised his $18 million option to return to the Brewers in 2025.
    • Wade Miley's mutual option with the team was declined, and he will become a free agent.

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee Brewers first baseman Rhys Hoskins exercised his $18 million option for 2025 on Friday rather than take a $4 million buyout and again become a free agent.

Hoskins had signed a $34 million, two-year contract in January after missing the 2023 season due to a torn ACL sustained while fielding a grounder in a spring training game with the Philadelphia Phillies. The deal includes an $18 million mutual option for 2026 with a $4 million buyout.

The 31-year-old hit .214 with a .303 on-base percentage, .419 slugging percentage, 26 homers and 82 RBIs this season. His batting average, on-base percentage and slugging percentage were career lows.

Hoskins has a .238 career batting average, .346 on-base percentage and .481 slugging percentage with 174 homers and 487 RBIs in 798 games with the Phillies (2017-22) and Brewers.

Pitcher Wade Miley’s $12 million mutual option with the Brewers for 2025 was declined, the team said Thursday, causing the left-hander to get a $1.5 million buyout and become a free agent.

Miley, who turns 38 on Nov. 13, made just two starts this season before Tommy John surgery on May 7 and went 0-1 with a 6.43 ERA. He had been 9-4 with a 3.14 ERA in 23 starts in 2023.

Miley is 108-99 with a 4.07 ERA and 1,361 strikeouts over 1,745 1/3 innings with Arizona (2011-14), Boston (2015), Seattle (2016), Baltimore (2016-17), Milwaukee (2018, 2023-24), Houston (2019), Cincinnati (2020-21) and the Chicago Cubs (2022).

