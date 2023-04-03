Brewers opening day: 6-week-old Foster at game; here's his story

article

Erin and Cassie Murphy brought 6-week-old Foster to the Brewers' opening day on Monday, April 3. It's not that they couldn't get a sitter – they wanted to bring him to "show him his roots."

The couple had just lost another pregnancy last summer (their fifth) when they came to a Milwaukee Brewers game for a distraction. They won the 50-50 raffle ($18,000) – and used the money for their sixth IVF treatment. This one worked – and Foster was born in February.

"I think the Brewers put some wind in our sails in the fertility journey – and the winnings from the 50-50 raffle allowed us to do attempt number six last June. So, it's fun to be here with him now and show him his roots now," said Erin Murphy.

Erin and Cassie Murphy with young Foster

"We looked at each other, and we were like, ‘Oh my gosh. It is a miracle.’ I think it's expensive to do IVF, and we had exhausted a lot of our savings, and we were passing the time, and we came to the Brewers game and the universe said we should keep going."