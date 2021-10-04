Brewers NLCS ticket availability unveiled

article

The Milwaukee Brewers announced on Monday, Oct. 4 details regarding the purchase of single-game tickets for the potential home National League Championship Series (NLCS) games at American Family Field.

There is high demand for Brewers postseason tickets and it is expected that tickets for the Championship Series will go quickly. Fans are encouraged to purchase early to secure a seat to cheer on the Crew in their fourth consecutive postseason appearance.

Single-game tickets for NLCS games at American Family Field will be available for purchase by the general public at 10 a.m. CT on Monday, Oct. 11. Brewers.com Registered Users who reside in Wisconsin will be able to purchase at 10 a.m. CT on Friday, Oct. 8. The full schedule of postseason presales and single-game ticket opportunities can be found at brewers.com/postseason.

Customers will have an opportunity to purchase parking passes online, with digital parking passes available on a first-come, first-served basis.

NOTE: All single-game tickets for potential postseason games at American Family Field will exclusively be delivered via the MLB Ballpark App.

In the event that fans purchase tickets for postseason games that do not occur, the full value of the purchase (including fees) will be refunded to the credit card within 10 business days of the scheduled game.

For more information, including seating and pricing information, visit brewers.com/postseason or call 414-902-4000.

Details related to availability of tickets for potential World Series games will be announced at a later date.