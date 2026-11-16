Pat Murphy Tour: Brewers manager visiting these Wisconsin cities
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Brewers' World Series-winning manager is scheduled to crisscross Wisconsin for "The Pat Murphy Tour" in January. Here's everything you need to know.
The Pat Murphy Tour
What it is:
Pat Murphy will speak in 12 cities across Wisconsin, sharing baseball stories and continuing the celebration of the Brewers' history-making 2026 championship season. Murphy will also have a question-and-answer session with fans at each stop – and limited meet-and-greet opportunities at select events.
RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app
"This is an opportunity for me to express my gratitude to the amazing people of Wisconsin, all while giving them an opportunity to share in a fun evening of storytelling," Murphy said in a statement.
Manager Pat Murphy of the Milwaukee Brewers celebrates on the presentation stage after Game 5 of the 2026 World Series. (Photo by Mary DeCicco/MLB Photos via Getty Images)
Timeline:
The Pat Murphy Tour runs from Jan. 14 through Jan. 30. Two of the 12 stops will be in southeast Wisconsin:
- Jan. 14: Kenosha – Ralph J. Houghton Performance Center
- Jan. 15: Brookfield – Sharon Lynn Wilson Center for the Arts
- Jan. 16: Madison – Orpheum Theater
- Jan. 17: Ripon – Ripon College
- Jan. 18: Wausau – Grand Theater
- Jan. 19: Green Bay – Epic Event Center
- Jan. 20: Rhinelander – Rhinelander High School
- Jan. 26: Platteville – University of Wisconsin-Platteville
- Jan. 27: Whitewater – University of Wisconsin-Whitewater
- Jan. 28: La Crosse – La Crosse Center, South Hall
- Jan. 29: Eau Claire – Pablo Center
- Jan. 30: Cable – Lakewoods Resort & Golf
What you can do:
The Brewers said tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. CST Monday, Nov. 16. For the ticket information and event details, visit the event's website.
Brewers World Series coverage
Dig deeper:
FOX6 News shared stories throughout the Milwaukee Brewers' postseason run. Follow the links below to read and watch more coverage of the Crew, and find complete coverage of the team here or on our YouTube channel. Don't see the moment you're looking for? It might get posted to FOX6's Facebook Reels or TikTok!
- Brewers World Series parade, rally drew 750K+ people, Milwaukee police say
- How much beer was drank at the Brewers Championship Rally?
- WATCH: Best moments from Brewers World Series parade
- WATCH: Best moments from Brewers World Series rally
- PHOTOS: Brewers World Series parade, rally
The Source: The Milwaukee Brewers released information about The Pat Murphy Tour. FOX6 News referenced prior coverage of the World Series and season.