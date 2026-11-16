The Brief The Milwaukee Brewers announced "The Pat Murphy Tour." The World Series-winning manager will speak to fans at 12 cities across Wisconsin. Tickets for the event go on sale at 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 16.



The Milwaukee Brewers' World Series-winning manager is scheduled to crisscross Wisconsin for "The Pat Murphy Tour" in January. Here's everything you need to know.

The Pat Murphy Tour

What it is:

Pat Murphy will speak in 12 cities across Wisconsin, sharing baseball stories and continuing the celebration of the Brewers' history-making 2026 championship season. Murphy will also have a question-and-answer session with fans at each stop – and limited meet-and-greet opportunities at select events.

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"This is an opportunity for me to express my gratitude to the amazing people of Wisconsin, all while giving them an opportunity to share in a fun evening of storytelling," Murphy said in a statement.

Manager Pat Murphy of the Milwaukee Brewers celebrates on the presentation stage after Game 5 of the 2026 World Series. (Photo by Mary DeCicco/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

Timeline:

The Pat Murphy Tour runs from Jan. 14 through Jan. 30. Two of the 12 stops will be in southeast Wisconsin:

Jan. 14: Kenosha – Ralph J. Houghton Performance Center

Jan. 15: Brookfield – Sharon Lynn Wilson Center for the Arts

Jan. 16: Madison – Orpheum Theater

Jan. 17: Ripon – Ripon College

Jan. 18: Wausau – Grand Theater

Jan. 19: Green Bay – Epic Event Center

Jan. 20: Rhinelander – Rhinelander High School

Jan. 26: Platteville – University of Wisconsin-Platteville

Jan. 27: Whitewater – University of Wisconsin-Whitewater

Jan. 28: La Crosse – La Crosse Center, South Hall

Jan. 29: Eau Claire – Pablo Center

Jan. 30: Cable – Lakewoods Resort & Golf

What you can do:

The Brewers said tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. CST Monday, Nov. 16. For the ticket information and event details, visit the event's website.

Brewers World Series coverage

Dig deeper:

FOX6 News shared stories throughout the Milwaukee Brewers' postseason run. Follow the links below to read and watch more coverage of the Crew, and find complete coverage of the team here or on our YouTube channel. Don't see the moment you're looking for? It might get posted to FOX6's Facebook Reels or TikTok!